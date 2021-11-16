A good place for a leisurely fall afternoon

The season of falling leaves is a good time to visit Guoji Art Museum in Songjiang District and appreciate its collection while enjoying a leisurely afternoon.

Guoji Art Museum on Sichen Highway in Songjiang District is a park-style art museum. The season of falling leaves is a good time to visit and appreciate its collection while enjoying a leisurely afternoon.

On the first floor there's a lacquer work exhibition area. Lacquer works in the shape of chrysanthemums show their delicate petals that reflect a yellowish tint.

The Qingtian stone exhibition area is another highlight on the first floor. One impressive work displays a harvest scene carved on a stone, with "ears of rice" full and plump.

On the second floor there's a shikumen (the unique Shanghai stone-gate residences) exhibition area. One corridor, extending for less than 100 meters, is full of photos and notes telling stories of a bygone era. Wondering through it, visitors will feel as if they are back in old Shanghai, with starched clothes hanging above alleys, sounds of mothers cooking, children horsing around in the streets and grandpas listening to radios while having their hair cut.

Visitors can also buy postcards at the museum's cultural products store and send them to friends or relatives.





Venue: Guoji Art Museum

Hours: 9am-5pm, Tuesdays to Sundays (closed on Mondays)

Tel: 021-6167-8368

Address: Lane 3388 Sichen Highway, Songjiang District