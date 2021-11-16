﻿
High-quality commercial facilities benefit residents in Songjiang

A total of 29 commercial centers have been set up in Songjiang District, according to the district's economic committee.
A total of 29 commercial centers have been set up in Songjiang District, according to the district's economic committee.

Among them, one is at the city level, four are at the district level, 13 are at the community level and 11 are at the neighborhood level. In addition, there are two specialized commercial centers – the Sheshan National Tourist Resort and Tames Town.

"The longer I live in Songjiang, the more strongly I feel the convenience of life here," said Jin Hong, a 68-year-old resident who lives in the district's Yang Guang Cui Ting neighborhood. Jin relocated from downtown Shanghai to Songjiang five years ago.

"At the beginning, I was attracted by the district's greenery, clean air and good environment. There were two hospitals near my home, and I could reach any major destination either by bus or on foot," said Jin.

"Later, I found I'm benefiting from the nearby commercial centers. In the east of our neighborhood there is Kai Yuan Med Shopping Mall; in the west there is Dongding Shopping Center; in the north there is Dongming Food Square; and a 300-meter-long commercial street around our neighborhood has a pharmacy and cellphone service and repair shop, among others," Jin added.

As a gourmet enthusiast, Jin is pleased with the many food choices offered by snack stores and restaurants around her neighborhood.

During the 13th Five-year Plan period (2016-2020), the district initiated the construction of high-quality commercial facilities. In the first half of this year, Baoland Mall in Sheshan Town and G60 Rafael Sky City commercial center opened in succession. Before the end of the year, MEGA Songjiang and Ludu Commercial Plaza will also open.

"In the 14th Five-year Plan period (2021-2025) the district will further optimize its commercial center layout," said Yao Tao, an official with the Songjiang Economic Committee's service promotion department.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Xingjie
