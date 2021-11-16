﻿
Feature / District

Songpu Bridge renovation nears completion

﻿ Yang Yang
Yang Yang
  10:50 UTC+8, 2021-11-16       0
The renovation of Songpu Bridge, including renewal of its lighting facility, is nearing completion, according to the Shanghai Transport Commission.
﻿ Yang Yang
Yang Yang
  10:50 UTC+8, 2021-11-16       0

The renovation of Songpu Bridge, including renewal of its lighting facility, is nearing completion, according to the Shanghai Transport Commission.

Songpu Bridge, the first bridge across the Huangpu River, is about to face the public with its brand new look.

Located in the southeast of Songjiang District, the bridge connects Cheting Highway and Jinshan railway branch line. Construction for it started in April 1974 and the bridge opened to traffic on June 29, 1976.

To cultivate another landmark in Shanghai, the city launched a facelift of the bridge, including renewing its lighting facility. Renovation plan focuses on outlining the upper traffic line, the middle sidewalk and the lower supporting part.

"We didn't add any extra parts on the bridge if they were deemed unnecessary. While allowing the lighting facility to function normally, we intended to use the simplest way to decorate the bridge," an engineer on the project said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Xingjie
Jinshan
Songjiang
Huangpu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     