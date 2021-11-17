﻿
Feature / District

Parks on Chongming Island boast splendid flower-growing scenes

A promotional event held in the Shanghai Chongming International Chrysanthemum Ecological Park gave people a taste of the development of the flower industry and flower culture.
Ti Gong

A promotional event held in the Shanghai Chongming International Chrysanthemum Ecological Park attracts throngs of visitors to Gangyan Town with blooming flowers and flower-themed products. – Ti Gong

Life is not only about the present…" This is not only a description of the current times we live in, but also "poetry and distance" in the eyes of many people.

A promotional event held in the Shanghai Chongming International Chrysanthemum Ecological Park presents a picture of the booming development of the flower industry and flower culture in Gangyan Town. A scene of rural revitalization is slowly unfolding.

More than 300 chrysanthemums are on display during the promotion. In addition to showing the existing achievements of the flower industry, Gangyan is building an ecological agricultural science and technology innovation area on Chongming Island, allowing flowers to bloom and spread naturally and cultivating new varieties of the plants.

The event promotes the expansion of the flower industry to include environmental protection, health preservation, culture, and other functions, as well as combines the agricultural industry and cultural tourism based on the common concept of flowers.

Combining beautiful rural construction with investment, the charm of Gangyan will be enhanced, and the town will continuously inject new momentum into rural revitalization.

In recent years, Gangyan has adhered to the concept of green development, vigorously optimized its industrial structure, eliminated negative production capacity, continued to focus on variety, quality and branding, strengthened agriculture, continued innovation, enhanced the core competitiveness of flower seedling industries, vigorously promoted the integrated development of green modern agriculture, and started down the road of independent brand construction.

Aiming for a multi-format layout, Gangyan has frequently made big moves – innovating high-quality flower varieties, utilizing bulb flower projects, introducing and cultivating new varieties at home and abroad, and establishing a bulb flower breeding center.

The flower town will refine and strengthen agricultural business entities, focus on introducing high-quality entities with intelligent and automatic flower production and ecological cycle development, and improve the level of agricultural modernization.

In the next stage, it will launch the Gangyan brand, promote the construction of "Shanghai Flower Port" and accelerate the construction of three major flower industrial parks.

The Shanghai Chongming Smart Ecological Flower Park covers an area of 20 hectares.

With modern facilities and intelligent equipment, it has made the automation of the entire flower-growing process a reality for the first time throughout the country.

At present, the Shanghai Chongming International Chrysanthemum Ecological Park is under construction. With a total area of 15 hectares, it is expected to produce 60 million chrysanthemum seedlings and 9.6 million fresh flowers per year, with an annual output of 50 million yuan (US$7.82 million).

With flowers as the go-between, Gangyan will promote the integrated development of agriculture and tourism, revitalize the town's accommodation, agricultural products and other resources, and create a high-quality agricultural tourism route in the east of Chongming.

Ti Gong
Ti Gong
Ti Gong
