Feature / District

Seal carving art, traditions on display in Jiading

  13:59 UTC+8, 2021-11-29       0
Hundreds of seals created by master carvers are featured in museum exhibition to mark the centenary of the founding of the CPC.
Qin Jian / Ti Gong

A visitor photographs one of the seals at the Seal Carving Exhibition in Han Tianheng Art Museum.

Hundreds of seals created by renowned carving artists throughout China are on display at Han Tianheng Art Museum through December 5 to mark the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China.

It is the second stop of the exhibition after being showcased at Jiaxing Museum in September. The first Congress of the Communist Party of China started in Shanghai and concluded in Jiaxing in neighboring Jiangsu Province, so the two places share a common revolutionary tradition.

Led by curator Han Tianheng, renowned calligrapher and seal engraver, the exhibition gathers artworks from hundreds of carving artists, to showcase the cultural and artistic connotations of Shanghai, the birthplace of the CPC.

Most of the exhibiting artists are members of the Chinese Calligrapher Association, Xiling Seal Society and China Seal Cutting Art Academy and representatives of seal cutting artists in Jiaxing.

Visitors experienced making rubbings from inscriptions, inkpad making and carving on November 20, learning to appreciate the seal-carving art.

"We have to choose appropriate materials to make ink paste according to different regions, climate and uses, so that it will be soft and the color will not fade," said an inheritor of Shanghai's Lu'an Inkpad, a national intangible cultural heritage, at the exhibition.

"I didn't expect there to be so many techniques for making ink. Our traditional skills are really broad and profound," said a visitor surnamed Zhou.

Qin Jian / Ti Gong

An artist demonstrates how to carve a seal.

The exhibition also includes observation and experience areas for seal carving, knife making and stones for seal-carving experts.

"We hope the visitors can get closer to seal carving and feel the beauty of the art," said Han Huizhi, art director of the museum.

Covering an area of 14,000 square meters, Han Tianheng Art Museum opened to the public since 2013. It has four permanent and two exhibition halls, offering a feast of art and culture to visitors.

Curator Han Tianheng donated 1,136 pieces of the precious collection, including calligraphies, paintings, carvings and antiques and his own creations.Visitors must wear masks, present their ID card, green Suishenma health code, travel code and get temperature checked before entry.

Seal Carving Exhibition

Date: Through December 5, closed on Mondays

Venue: Han Tianheng Art Museum

Address: 70 Bole Rd

博乐路70号

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Xingjie
CPC
Special Reports
