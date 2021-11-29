﻿
Feature / District

Sports facilities at 48 schools in Jiading open for community use

﻿ Qian Tong
Qian Tong
  14:04 UTC+8, 2021-11-29       0
All sports facilities in 48 schools across Jiading District that meet the requirements for public use have been opened to local communities.
﻿ Qian Tong
Qian Tong
  14:04 UTC+8, 2021-11-29       0

All sports facilities in 48 schools across Jiading District that meet the requirements for public use have been opened to local communities.

At the Primary School affiliated to Jiading No. 1 High School, many residents jog and do physical exercise in the evening.

"I come here three to four times a week and each time for one or two hours. Its very convenient after the school opened the sports facilities to local communities," a man surnamed Si said.

Si could only walk through his community when he felt like some exercise previously.

Another man surnamed Wang likes to play basketball, and now he can play on the school's court. Soccer field is also offered.

"It takes only three minutes for me to reach here on foot. The court including the lighting equipment is really good, which is quite nice for me," Wang said.

The sports facilities open to public from 6pm to 8:30pm free of charge. The school has also upgraded lighting and sanitation facilities and arranged volunteers to provide proper service.

The district education and sports authorities selected 48 schools in the new project with funds to support the maintenance and renewal and provide public liability insurance for residents doing physical exercise.

Also, a sports corner has been put into use at Malu Park. It's the first intelligent sports corner in Jiading.

"The facilities are really smart as they inform us how to do the physical exercises more scientifically," a resident surnamed Zhang said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Xingjie
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     