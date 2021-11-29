Sports facilities at 48 schools in Jiading open for community use

All sports facilities in 48 schools across Jiading District that meet the requirements for public use have been opened to local communities.

At the Primary School affiliated to Jiading No. 1 High School, many residents jog and do physical exercise in the evening.

"I come here three to four times a week and each time for one or two hours. Its very convenient after the school opened the sports facilities to local communities," a man surnamed Si said.

Si could only walk through his community when he felt like some exercise previously.

Another man surnamed Wang likes to play basketball, and now he can play on the school's court. Soccer field is also offered.

"It takes only three minutes for me to reach here on foot. The court including the lighting equipment is really good, which is quite nice for me," Wang said.

The sports facilities open to public from 6pm to 8:30pm free of charge. The school has also upgraded lighting and sanitation facilities and arranged volunteers to provide proper service.

The district education and sports authorities selected 48 schools in the new project with funds to support the maintenance and renewal and provide public liability insurance for residents doing physical exercise.

Also, a sports corner has been put into use at Malu Park. It's the first intelligent sports corner in Jiading.

"The facilities are really smart as they inform us how to do the physical exercises more scientifically," a resident surnamed Zhang said.