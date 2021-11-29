Kindies can accommodate more kids at the right price

Eight day-care spots covering 112 toddlers are launched at four kindergartens to make it both convenient and affordable for parents.

Eight day-care spots covering 112 toddlers are launched at four kindergartens to make it both convenient and affordable for parents.

Huiyuan Road Kindergarten, one of the four kindergartens, has enrolled 17 toddlers since September.

The teachers designed a series of games, including using hands to decorate tree branches with different paints, aiming to allow the toddlers to learn how to play, learn and feel.

Apart from the games, the facilities in the class is also carefully set to ensure the safety for the toddlers. The toilets are lower than those used by other kids so they are easier and more comfortable to use.

Each toddlers' class has two teachers and one child-care worker, and teachers will pay more attention to the emotions and livelihood capabilities of the toddlers.

At Green Grass Bilingual Kindergarten, Zhu Yun, the teacher of the toddlers' class, designed some musical activities so the toddlers can move their bodies with the music while beating bells.

In September 2021, the kindergarten enrolled more than 70 toddlers in three classes.

"On the basis of respecting the characteristics of toddlers of different ages, we provide appropriate guidance, help and support through daily life, games, exercise and other activities, so that they can adapt to kindergarten life, develop good habits, and lay the foundation for future development," principal Pan Du said.

So far, Jiading has 41 classes at 31 kindergartens for 1,765 toddlers at affordable prices.