District steps up elevator installations in residential buildings

Construction of 36 elevators has started, 15 have been installed and another 50 will be assigned by end of year.

Advice has been received on adding 100 elevators at nine towns, covering Jiading Town, Zhenxin, Xincheng Road, Jiading Industrial Zone and Nanxiang Town.

Twenty elevators will be completed and 50 will be signed by the end of the year. So far, 36 six elevator constructions have started, and 15 more have been put into operation.

Adding elevators to residential buildings has been listed as one of the practical projects of Jiading District for many years.

"The elevator is really good as sometimes I have to carry a box of bottled water home. It was so heavy and difficult to take it home, but now it's so convenient," said a senior resident surnamed Li, who lives at Jiale Huayuan Housing Estate in Xincheng Road Community.

In 2021, elevators have been added to Building 2 and 15 respectively at Jialeh Huayuan.

The cost of each elevator ranges from 400,000 to 600,000 yuan (US$61,760 to 93,960), most of which is subsidized by local government.