First center to treat cognitive impairment opens in Jiading Town

Jiading plans to screen elderly people aged 60 and over and enter information into system to provide personalized services.

Memory Home, a clinic for patients with cognitive impairment, started operations in the Huayuanlong Community in Jiading Town.

It's the first center for cognitive impairment treatment in the Jiading District.

The center has set up facilities such as activity intervention, multi-functional sensory training and sports training areas to provide intervention treatment services for the elderly with mild symptoms.

Diversified services such as science popularization, prevention, referral and home extension are offered for the elderly in the community.

A man surnamed Zhang, who lives on Qinghe Road, took his mother to the center for the second intervention training early this month. Zhang said that when he first learned that his mother had mild dementia, he was at a bit of a loss.

"During the first training, I couldn't help wanting to help her point out the correct answer several times. But the staff told me to be patient, accepting my mother's symptoms as she acted like a child," Zhang said.

During this period, as long as Zhang had time, he would bring his mother over for intervention training. "The training not only relieves her symptoms, but also allows me to learn how to take care of her better," Zhang added.

To make the training for patients more effective, the center includes local architectures and scenic spots into the training sessions to bring their memories back.

"The elderly can select from 15 boxes on the wall, and they can surely find past memories from the content as the spots are all from nearby places where they are familiar," a worker in the center said.

"Just now my father opened a box and found a map of Jiading inside. It was quite effective as he and me share so many memories about the places," a man surnamed Li said.

The center opens from 8:30am to 5pm, Monday to Thursday.

Jiading Town plans to carry out cognitive impairment screening for 2,000 elderly people aged over 60. All the screening results will be gathered to provide personalized services.

In the next stage, Jiading Town will continue to improve the service system for cognitive impaired people, establishing service standards and forming a reproducible and extendable cognitive-impaired care mechanism to gradually expand the service to the entire district.