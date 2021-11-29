Jiading firms driving key creative technology

The automatic intelligent warehouse of Aptiv has been put into use, and Shanghai Hydrogen Propulsion Technology promoted the first fuel cell stack platform.

The new automatic intelligent warehouse of Aptiv Central Electric (Shanghai) has been put into use, while Shanghai Hydrogen Propulsion Technology promoted the first fuel cell stack platform in Jiading last month.

Both projects aim to drive the development in technology industry in the district.The fuel cell stack platform M4 is the first fuel cell stack platform of Shanghai Hydrogen Propulsion Technology Co.

The fuel batteries project was launched last year. Covering an area of 42,300 square meters, the project is costing some 500 million yuan (US$70 million).

In May, a production line of fuel cell stacks and systems was put into operation at Jiading Hydrogen Park in Anting Town.

It is the world's first production line with a capacity of over 10,000 units, and all the key processes are done by robots rather than human beings. The production line means high-quality fuel cells can be made in China instead of relying on imports.

By 2025, Shanghai aims to manufacture more than 10,000 fuel-cell vehicles with 70 charging stations for those types of vehicles.

Last year, 2.64 million vehicles were manufactured in the city, accounting for more than 10 percent of the country's total production.

More than 238,000 new-energy vehicles were produced locally, a year-on-year increase of 190 percent. The total output value was 66.36 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 170 percent.

The Aptiv's new automated intelligent warehouse covers an area of 8,300 square meters and is 24 meters high. It can accommodate 8,530 standard trailers and 40,500 boxes of goods.

The intelligent warehouse not only facilitates the unmanned and automated management, but also the comprehensive intelligent management and automatic scheduling of material transportation, distribution and finished product entry into the warehouse with each production line, as well as real-time transmission of management information systems.

"Big data is the core competitiveness of future manufacturing enterprises, and smart manufacturing factories are also the only way for the digital transformation and upgrading to the traditional manufacturing industries," said Yang Xiaoming, global vice president of Aptiv Connector Systems and president of Aptiv Asia Pacific, said.

One hundred percent of the key equipment in the factory is numerically controlled, and 90 percent of it has been connected. It is expected that by the end of the year, 100 percent of the key equipment will be connected.