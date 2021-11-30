﻿
Feature / District

School brings ancient tea culture into the classroom

﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  12:29 UTC+8, 2021-11-30       0
As one of Shanghai's cultural traditions, apo tea, or grandma's tea, is a characteristic folk custom in the Shangta area in Qingpu District.
﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  12:29 UTC+8, 2021-11-30       0
School brings ancient tea culture into the classroom
Li Yanli / Ti Gong

Students learn Apo tea culture.

Over the years, the Shangta Primary School in Qingpu District has promoted the culture of Apo tea, or grandma's tea.

Grandma's tea has long played a significant role in local rituals. It is served on occasions like weddings, engagement parties, birthdays, baby showers, college exam success, Chinese New Year and the ceremonies celebrating the building of a new house.

The school has set up an exhibition hall to promote this special local culture.

Entering the exhibition hall, visitors will be immediately attracted by a rural-style stove, as if people instantly traveled back to the 1980s when grandmas boiled water and prepared the tea.

The school has given the ancient culture a new appearance through establishing a grandma's tea culture research association and inheritance base, cultivating a tea community, developing a tea instruction course, holding a tea-culture festival and conducting themed educational activities.

There are many legends associated with the origins of grandma's tea.One involves a mysterious grandmother who planted tea trees on a mountainside and always shared her tea with villagers. In memory of her, the villagers named the tradition of having afternoon tea after her, and it was passed on down generations.

Another popular legend has it that Emperor Qianlong of the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911) once visited Shangta on a scorching day, flanked by bodyguards. Thirsty and tired, the procession came upon a group of elderly women sitting around sipping tea together and eating sunflower seeds.

Longing for a drink and using the word for "granny," the emperor cried out, "Apo, tea!" The women, not knowing his identify, provided him with drink, and he thanked them profusely.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Su Yanxian
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     