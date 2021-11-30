﻿
Feature / District

District going all out on beautification effort

﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  12:33 UTC+8, 2021-11-30       0
Qingpu District is sparing no efforts to make the suburban area into a beautiful and green home for its residents.
﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  12:33 UTC+8, 2021-11-30       0

Qingpu District is sparing no efforts to make the suburban area into a beautiful and green home for its residents.

The Dianpu River flows east from Dianshan Lake in the district. Boats shuttle on the waterway all year around.

On both sides of the river are rice paddies that add colorful touches in different seasons. Egrets with widespread wings are often seen hovering over the fields and gliding across the river.

At a bend of the river where two tributaries empty into it is located an ancient pagoda named Wanshou. The Wanshou Pagoda has been given a face-lift and taken on a new look.

Below the pagoda is a renovated park, complete with rockery, gurgling streams, and pavilions.

The newly built Zhidao Academy in the garden is known as the Jiangnan Cultural Living Room in Qingpu District.

Ye Jiao, Cao Sulei and Cheng Yaru, all born in the 2000s, work here as narrators, using lively and witty narration and multimedia communication methods.

"The academy which preserves the memory of old-time Qingpu is of great significance for the inheritance and promotion of Qingpu's excellent culture," said Ye.

Building the Zhidao Academy and the "Water City Gate" as its landmarks make the district more enjoyable and livable.

District going all out on beautification effort

A bird's-eye view of a renovated park where Wanshou Pagoda and Zhidao Academy are located.

After more than three years of design, it has drawn a beautiful golden belt of water across the area, the Qingpu Huancheng Water System Park.

The water system around the district is not only used for construction but also imbues the area with more cultural flavor.

"In the past, the old apartments in the community had hidden dangers, few parking spaces and lacked public facilities. The living environment of the community was a bit bad," said a resident surnamed Li of Wanshouxin Village.

"Now, the roads and sidewalks are smooth and clean, and the riverside trail and the newly built public activity area are fully equipped with comfortable facilities to improve the cramped and messy environment. For us, this is life!"

The district was awarded the title of the 6th National Civilized City in 2020, demonstrating the district's vitality and harmony and also reflecting the "butterfly effect" brought by the creation of a national civilized area.

District going all out on beautification effort
HelloRF

Tranquil Zhujiajiao Town in Qingpu

Source: SHINE   Editor: Su Yanxian
Dianshan Lake
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     