4 projects catapult Qingpu into fast lane

The economic development of Qingpu District has been in the fast lane with the implementation of four projects over the past five years, aiming to create a robust future.

The district has witnessed a leapfrog achievement from a suburban district into an international hub over the past five years.

The economic structure of Qingpu District has kept improving in recent years. The development of its pillar industries, such as logistics, exhibition and convention, trade, high-end information technology, advanced smart manufacturing and culture, tourism and health, has accelerated.

The BeiDou West Hongqiao Base, China's first BeiDou industry park in operation and service, has garnered about 100 companies relevant to BeiDou navigation and global positioning application.

Its cumulative output value has hit 14.2 billion yuan (US$2.2 billion) since the launch of the base, with a tax revenue of 950 million yuan.

Fruitful results have been achieved by a number of leading industry companies, such as Shanghai Huace Navigation Technology, Lianshi, Ubi Navi and High Gain at the base, and it aims to further expand the BeiDou industry chain.

As the venue of the China International Import Expo is located in Qingpu, the district has become a shining pearl in the Yangtze River Delta region.

Over the past five years, the business environment of the district has kept improving, attracting 29 listed companies and 43 headquarters companies.

Investing in Qingpu is investing in the future, the government says.

The district has witnessed rapid development of its logistics industry.

So far, it has gathered 10 national and regional express delivery companies. Among the eight private express delivery listed companies, six have set up their headquarters in Qingpu.

The business revenue of express delivery industry in the district soared to 110 billion yuan last year from 48.3 billion yuan in 2016.

In 2019, the express delivery industry became the district's first 100-billion-level industry cluster.

A number of 100-billion-level industry clusters, namely, express delivery and logistics, green finance and software information, and 10-billion-level industry clusters such as MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions), BeiDou navigation, new material and artificial intelligence, have become the driving power of the district's high-quality economic development.

The Shanghai West Software Information Park in Zhaoxiang Town has accommodated 363 companies covering 5G Internet, integrated circuit and software information. Their combined output value has surpassed 5.3 billion yuan.

Innovation clusters centering on integrated circuit, AI, biomedicine, software information, culture, tourism and health, fashion consumption, green finance clusters centering on the green finance industry park of the Yangtze River Delta region, as well as headquarters economy clusters and e-commerce economy clusters are taking shape in the district.

Consumption and business circles are created in the city to boost consumption.

A shopping route has been unveiled along Metro Line 17, and commercial corridors along the Zhuguang Road, Jiasong Road M. and Waiqingsong Highway have been built.

The National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) and Greenland Global Community Trading Hub have become a debut highland of commodities from the globe.

Several culture and art business circles have been created.

Now, residents in Qingpu do not need to visit downtown areas for shopping, and the Bailian Qingpu Outlets has attracted a large number of shoppers from elsewhere in China.

A digital approach is taken in business complexes, and all business circles in the Qingpu New City have been covered by 5G network.

Traditional businesses are encouraged to develop online business.

Digital yuan trials have been conducted at ancient towns, tourist attractions, shopping malls and sports facilities.

So far, digital yuan has been introduced at 40 businesses at venues such as Zhujiajiao Ancient Town and Bailian Qingpu Outlets, ensuring digitalization empowers business development.

A mega digital economy belt is taking shape in Qingpu District.

The district is coordinating industrial resources along G50 Expressway and creating a "Yangtze River Delta digital trunk line" centering on digital economy carriers such as BeiDou West Hongqiao Base, Xicen Science and Technology Innovation Center, Huawei Research and Development Center and Shanghai West Software Information Park.

The Qingpu New City will strengthen coordination with the Zhangjiang Science and Technology City in the east and cooperation with cities of the Yangtze River Delta region in the west.

The digital economy belt is an important part of Shanghai's "digital international capital" construction.

Construction of the Xicen Science and Technology Center is in full swing.

In future, the center will serve as an industry complex incorporating office building, research and development center, technology incubation, manufacturing service and residences.

Shanghai Ane Logistics listing epitome of flourishing Qingpu

Shanghai Ane Logistics, based in Qingpu District, was listed on Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing on November 11, bringing the number of listed companies in Qingpu District to 29.

Ane Logistics, established in 2010, is a unicorn enterprise of China and its daily peak volume of cargo has surpassed 51,000 tons, leading the industry.

The listing of Shanghai Ane Logistics is an epitome of the flourishing development of enterprises in Qingpu District.

The district has huge strategic opportunities and development potential brought by the China International Import Expo, Yangtze River Delta Ecology and Greenery Integration Demonstration Zone, Hongqiao International Hub and the construction of Qingpu New City.

Qingpu is continuously improving its all-round government affairs environment, legal environment and business environment. It is creating a liveable environment to lift its core competitiveness.