Trial run for cross-province ID applications

A trial on cross-province applications for identity cards is underway in some areas of the Yangtze River Delta region.
A trial on cross-province applications for identity cards is underway in some areas of the Yangtze River Delta region under the cooperation of public security authorities in Shanghai and the neighboring provinces of Jiangsu, Zhejiang and Anhui.

ID card applications are a troublesome thing for those working in places other than their registered permanent residences. People usually need to return to the places of their registered permanent residences for the application, which is time-consuming and inconvenient.

The trial targets those applying for the first time.

A man surnamed Tao from Anhui Province has been working in Qingpu District for many years, and wanted to apply for an ID card for his 2-year-old son for his kindergarten.

He visited the Xianghuaqiao police station of the Qingpu District Branch of the Shanghai Public Security Bureau for the application, and the whole process was completed in 20 minutes – the first cross-province ID card issued in Qingpu District under the new policy.

Yangtze River
