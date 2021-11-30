West extension of Songze Elevated Road to open next year

The western extension of Songze Elevated Road is expected to open to traffic next year. It will be Qingpu District's first high-speed elevated line.

The western extension of Songze Elevated Road is expected to open to traffic next year. It will be Qingpu District's first high-speed elevated line. Construction began at the end of 2017.

The main structure of the elevated road has been completed, and bridge-deck pavement and construction on affiliated facilities is underway.

About 70 percent of the surface roads have been completed, and the trial runs on the elevated road were smooth.

The western extension stretches over 18 kilometers. It starts at Caoying Road in the west and reaches the G15 Songze Elevated Road toll station in the east.

With three lanes in both directions, it will have a designated speed of 80 kilometers per hour.

Along the way, construction was hampered by flooding, bad weather, COVID-19 and lifting project of Xintong converting station's high voltage line.

The elevated road links the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) and Yangtze River Delta Ecology and Greenery Integration Demonstration Zone. It is also a fast track between Qingpu New City and Shanghai's downtown areas, as well as the city's western region.