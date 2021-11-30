﻿
Feature / District

West extension of Songze Elevated Road to open next year

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  14:12 UTC+8, 2021-11-30       0
The western extension of Songze Elevated Road is expected to open to traffic next year. It will be Qingpu District's first high-speed elevated line.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  14:12 UTC+8, 2021-11-30       0

The western extension of Songze Elevated Road is expected to open to traffic next year. It will be Qingpu District's first high-speed elevated line. Construction began at the end of 2017.

The main structure of the elevated road has been completed, and bridge-deck pavement and construction on affiliated facilities is underway.

About 70 percent of the surface roads have been completed, and the trial runs on the elevated road were smooth.

The western extension stretches over 18 kilometers. It starts at Caoying Road in the west and reaches the G15 Songze Elevated Road toll station in the east.

With three lanes in both directions, it will have a designated speed of 80 kilometers per hour.

Along the way, construction was hampered by flooding, bad weather, COVID-19 and lifting project of Xintong converting station's high voltage line.

The elevated road links the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) and Yangtze River Delta Ecology and Greenery Integration Demonstration Zone. It is also a fast track between Qingpu New City and Shanghai's downtown areas, as well as the city's western region.

West extension of Songze Elevated Road to open next year
Zhang Qiang / Ti Gong

Seventy percent of the west extension project of Songze Elevated Road is completed, and it is expected to open to traffic next year.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Su Yanxian
Yangtze River
NECC
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     