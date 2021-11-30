﻿
Feature / District

Research institute aims to boost region's sustainable development

The Yangtze River Delta Sustainable Development Research Institute has been established to serve the national Yangtze River Delta region integration strategy.

It pools the resources of universities and scientific research institutions including Tongji University, the executive committee of the Yangtze River Delta Ecology and Greenery Integration Demonstration Zone, and combines talent training, scientific research and social services.

Located in the Daguanyuan area of Jinze Town, the institute is a scientific innovation platform and demonstration base designed to boost the sustainable development of the Yangtze River Delta.

It highlights the innovation demands of the delta region's green and integrated development and promotes the landing of several top-level domestic and foreign research institutions. These institutions include the UNEP-Tongji Institute of Environment for Sustainable Development and State Key Laboratory of Pollution Control and Resource Reuse at the demonstration zone.

Eight universities in eastern China have established a Yangtze River Delta sustainable development university alliance to conduct innovation research together, and a cross-region and multidisciplinary innovation mechanism on professional training, scientific research and social services has been formed to fuel the transformation and industrialization of scientific and technological innovation achievements and power the sustainable and high-quality development of the delta.

"We want to merge various green industries, such as energy, architecture and green transportation, with green management and finance at the Yangtze River Delta Ecology and Greenery Integration Demonstration Zone to promote the green and sustainable development and provide scientific and technological support for the development of the delta region," said Wu Jiang, director of the Yangtze River Delta Sustainable Development Research Institute.

The institute's scientific research, a key demonstration zone partnership project, will cover a number of low-carbon, cutting-edge fields, such as the environment behavior and ecological effect of pollutants, theories and technologies on water pollution control, treatment and recycling of solid wastes and environmental remediation and river basin pollution control.

The institute is partnering with the China Energy Conservation and Environmental Protection Group, China National Administration of Coal Geology, Baoye Group and Guohui Environ to establish research centers to achieve breakthroughs in new energy, new material and resource utilization fields, promote the landing of research achievements in the delta region and accelerate the integration of industry, universities, research institutions and government.

