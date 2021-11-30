﻿
Feature / District

Moments of Jing'an District in November 2021

Moments of November
Moments of Jing'an District in November 2021
Xiao Mingliang / Ti Gong

Traditional opera festival

The annual traditional opera festival of Beizhan Subdistrict kicked off on November 11.

Performers from Shanghai Peking Opera Company and children from Beizhan's Peking Opera troupe staged classic excerpts at the opening ceremony. Renowned Peking Opera masters Chen Shaoyun and Yang Xiao'an were recruited as tutors for the subdistrict's troupe. A wide range of activities such as exhibitions, lectures and Peking Opera experiences will be held in the following weeks.

Xiao Mingliang / Ti Gong

When kids meet firefighters

The district's firefighters presented an immersive fire safety class to children at Daning Third International Kindergarten this month. Children learnt to dial 119 in the right way, recognize different firefighting gear and wore suits to experience being a firefighter.

Ti Gong

Newlyweds in Xinjiang have traditional group wedding

Wearing Han clothes and following tradition al rituals, nine newlywed couples attended a Chinese-style group wedding held recently in Bachu County in the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

The ceremony was held at the Little Poplar Social Development Promotion Center. Jing'an is paired with Bachu to assist in local development. The center was set up in September 2020 to invite Shanghai's social organizations to promote cultural exchanges, poverty relief and other work in Bachu.


Ti Gong

Foreigners fall in love with TCM

A group of 12 overseas students marveled during a recent TCM trip, with one of them, Nodem Saha Joël Wilfred, saying: "TCM is our future."

The students, from countries including Liberia, the US and South Korea, study at Shanghai University of Traditional Chinese Medicine's International Education College.

This month, they visited the flagship store of 350-year-old TCM pharmacy Lei Yun Shang in the bustling Jing'ansi area.

They walked around a TCM clinic with classic Chinese decor of carved beams, wooden ornaments and antique furniture. They got to know about herbs, tasted herbal tea and made their own xiangnang – sachets filled with fragrant herbs and medicinal powders used as clothing accessories or household decorations.

Johnathan Tertius Bougas from South Africa loved the herbal tea so much he drank several cups. "Today was really fun because it was practical. I got to actually see, touch and weigh the herbs. I really learnt something," he said.

Joël Wilfred from Cameroon said he would like to drink it every day.

"TCM is the future. Many people back in my country don't know about TCM. So, I came to China to learn and to tell them it can solve many health problems. And I think it's important to integrate Chinese and Western medicines," he said.

Ti Gong

Dubbing competition

The curtain has dropped on a competition inviting office workers in Jing'an to dub classic patriotic films.

A total of 24 participants entered the finals held this month in Beizhan Subdistrict. As well as dubbing, they were required to read original pieces to display their feelings about early days revolutionary work.

It was the second year for Meng Lingyan to be in the finals.

"It impressed me a lot," she said. "It transported me back to a century ago, and I could experience the stories of these characters. What's more, this year, I had the chance to write something and read it out to pay tribute to early revolutionists."

Ti Gong

Big data contest

A two-month big data competition has ended this month at Shibei High Technology Park.

The 2021 Yangtze River Delta Big Data Industry Vocational Skills Competition, involving trade unions, cyberspace offices and big data companies in the region, was held to discover professionals in the industry.

It expected them to breach the bottleneck in the region's urban digital transformation, in particular problems in the urban economy, social governance and improvement of people's livelihoods.

Mo Jinliang, director of Jing'an's publicity department, said Shibei is the core area in the north side of its international innovation corridor.

Covering 14 square kilometers, the corridor was built based on the district's "One Axis and Three Belts" layout in which the North-South Elevated Road acts as an axis and links three distinctive regional development belts – Nanjing Road W. at the southern end, Suhe Bay in the central area and areas surrounding the Middle Ring Road at the northern end.


Source: SHINE
