Artworks rewarded at creativity competition

Eighteen works of art received awards at the 4th Design Competition of Cultural and Creative Products of Songjiang District.
Eighteen works of art received awards at the 4th Design Competition of Cultural and Creative Products of Songjiang District.

According to the organizers, the competition involves themes of Jiangnan (regions south of the lower reaches of the Yangtze River) culture, Shanghai culture and revolutionary culture.

The winning pieces stood out from the 103 candidates through their creativity and innovation showing the beauty of the district's historical, cultural and tourism resources.

Ti Gong

One of the award-winning works at the 4th Design Competition of Cultural and Creative Products of Songjiang District

Songjiang is known for its rich tourist resources. For example, the Guangfulin Relics Park is a perfect venue for those who are interested in the city's history. The Sheshan National Forest Park is a destination close to nature to avoid the hustle and bustle of the forest of high-rise towers.

In addition to the competition, the district also launched a WeChat mini program to make use of modern technology to help users explore Songjiang's history and culture.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
﻿
Follow Us

