A long, complicated road for celebrated artist

Ti Gong

Zhu Huaixin (1918-2014), niece of Zhu Jixun (1888-1927), a patriotic revolutionary and owner of the Zhu Family Old Residence on Huayang Old Street in Songjiang, displayed a talent for painting in her primary school years when she painted houses and trees in the dim light of a kerosene lamp and learned oil painting from Italian nuns.

Zhu studied at the Ying Wa Girls School in neighboring Suzhou at the age of 13. During this time, she would often sit in classes at Suzhou Fine Arts School. She later attended Hangzhou National Art College (now the China Academy of Art) and learned from master Lin Fengmian (1900-1991).

When the full-scale War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression broke out in 1937, Zhu fled to Chongqing in southwest China amid many hardships. She attended National Central University's art school at its temporary Chongqing campus and learned from masters Xu Beihong (1895-1953), Lu Sibai (1905-1973) and Wu Zuoren (1908-1997). One year after her college graduation in 1942, she married her classmate Yu Yunjie (1917-1992).

Zhu worked in Chongqing, Nanjing, Changzhou and Shanghai as a teacher and staff member at an artists' association beginning in 1941. In 1958, her husband Yu was condemned as a rightist and sent to a labor camp to repent. For three years, Yu had no income and Zhu had to support the entire family by herself. In 1959, the 10th anniversary of the liberation of the People's Republic of China, Zhu created her work "A Morning at Shanghai's Bund" to celebrate it.

"The painting portrays a dawn setting at the Bund and a teacher with her group of lovely and bubbly young students. The children foreshadowed China's promising future. Though my skill might be clumsy, I was quite honest and passionate at that time. I carried my tool box and visited the Bund. I was 40-something," Zhu once said.

During the "cultural revolution" that began in 1966, Zhu's home was ransacked and her property confiscated. She was sent to rural areas to teach art to factory workers, farmers and soldiers. In 1977, Zhu visited neighboring Wuxi, Suzhou and Yangzhou to paint and sketch. She was appointed as an art teacher at several institutes for teachers in Shanghai. In 1979, Yu was vindicated and the couple began tutoring, lecturing and holding exhibitions nationwide. Zhu was appointed as a professor of art at Shanghai Jiao Tong University in 1982 and advisor at Songjiang Art Academy in 2003.

"There are two roads in this world: one marks the birth of human civilization and progress, and brings people welfare and material comforts; the other is a spiritual dream road constructed through art that can allow an ordinary life to glitter and a human soul to be blissful," Zhu said.