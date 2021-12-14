Museum in Songjiang showcases best of 'red culture'

Ti Gong

Shanghai Art Century Museum, a cultural venue that aims to promote revolution-themed, Jiangnan and Shanghai-style culture, opened recently in Rabor Nova innovation park in Songjiang District's Dongjing Town.

The museum allows the visitors to relax through activities such as taking selfies. Items exhibited in the museum include candy jars, enamel cups, "brick" cell phones, transistor radios and black-and-white television sets. All those daily necessities remind visitors of a bygone era.

A recent exhibition that runs until December 31 features hundreds of "red culture" classic works by about 100 artists. The exhibition traces the past 100 years of the Communist Party of China and how it has strived to build up the country and make it better.

It is divided into four parts: how the Communist Party of China was born in Shanghai and led its people toward a national revival; how the Party led its people to build a better country after the liberation of China in 1949; how the Chinese dream is carried out by all walks of society; and how the nation unanimously fights against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Visitors can also write their comments on memos and share their thoughts on the exhibition with others.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

Venue: Shanghai Art Century Museum

Hours: 10am-6pm, Tuesday to Sundays (closed on Mondays)

Address: 885 Lane, Wangjiashe Rd, Songjiang District

How to get there: Take Metro Line 9 to Dongjing Station, then follow your cellphone navigation app and walk for about ten minutes to the museum.