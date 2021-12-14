Feature / District

Old residence to be local academy of printmaking

Yang Yang
  13:37 UTC+8, 2021-12-14       0
The old residence of a Zhang family now becomes local academy of printmaking.
Old residence to be local academy of printmaking
Li Tianwei / Ti Gong

The main hall of the old residence is of Ming Dynasty style.

The antique Zhang Family Old Residence at 33 Jiangjing Street W. is a cultural relic site in Songjiang District. Situated along the south bank of the Shihe River in the Cangcheng Historic and Cultural Zone, the old residence is adjacent to the Xiutang Bridge in the north and the Xiunan Bridge in the west, while facing the Xiuye Bridge across the river.

Recently, the previously quiet old residence bustled with people carrying out renovation and decoration work. In June, it was agreed among the district cultural and tourism bureau officials that the old residence will house the Songjiang Printmaking Academy, which will be open to creative professionals to work and study, as well as to visitors to view exhibitions.

Lu Yongqing, a Songjiang District intangible cultural inheritor and head of the academy, supervised the renovation after researching a large amount of background information.

The old residence was spotted during the district's third national archeological survey. Staff workers immediately carried out protective work and relocated a main hall and building to the south of the Shihe River.

"The original site of the Zhang Family Old Residence faced the north, and from the north to the south were the lobby, the main hall, the gate of the mansion and the building. The time-honored structure was shabby and without many written records for reference. According to some old residents living nearby, the house belonged to a certain Zhang Family," said Lu.

During its renovation, scholars compared two Songjiang Prefecture chronicles and concluded the owner of the house was from a Zhang Family that had several painter and calligrapher family members. The household was well-off and generous.

External walls and the roof of the main hall are well preserved, with seven ink traces on the eaves. The main hall, 13.3 meters wide and 7.8 meters deep, is of Ming Dynasty (1368-1644) style, whereas its two-story building is an ordinary Qing Dynasty (1644-1911) structure.

Due to the topography of the surrounding riverbank, Lu added a low wall inside a courtyard to prevent river water from encroaching on rainy days.

In the future, the old residence will serve Songjiang's intangible cultural inheritors, while offering traditional cultural experiences and studying activities for residents.

Li Tianwei / Ti Gong

An entrance to the Zhang Family Old Residence

Venue: Zhang Family Old Residence

Address: 33 Jiangjing Street W.

蒋泾西街33号

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Xingjie
