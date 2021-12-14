Cooking with chrysanthemums for the holidays

Ti Gong

It's the season for people to admire the beauty of chrysanthemums, but few have thought of using the flowers as an ingredient to make refined cuisine.

Chrysanthemum petals can be used to make chrysanthemum fish porridge, chrysanthemum soup, fried chrysanthemum and chrysanthemum wine.

To make chrysanthemum fish porridge, the ingredients are fish slices, chrysanthemum petals, rice and salt. The first step is to wash the rice and brew it into porridge, then add fish slices, chrysanthemum petals and salt.

To make sweet and tasty chrysanthemum soup, you need chrysanthemum petals, maltose and cornflour.

Add some chrysanthemum petals to boiling water. Then add the maltose. When the color of the water turns dull, spread some shredded chrysanthemum petals into it. Finally, thicken the soup with cornflour.

The ingredients to make fried chrysanthemum are whole chrysanthemum flowers, alum, egg whites and salad dressing. Soak the entire chrysanthemum flowers in water and add some alum to eliminate the peculiar smell. Dip the flowers into egg whites and use salad dressing to add flavor. Finally, fry the flowers.

To make chrysanthemum wine, use chrysanthemum petals, glutinous rice and wine yeast. Soak the glutinous rice in water for one night. Drain it and cook the rice. Wait until it drops to normal temperature. Then add wine yeast and some water. Put the mixture into an urn and seal it for two or three days. Spread clean chrysanthemum petals into the urn and re-seal the urn for one night. The next day the chrysanthemum wine can be consumed.