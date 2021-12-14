Feature / District

Cooking with chrysanthemums for the holidays

Yang Yang
Yang Yang
  14:00 UTC+8, 2021-12-14       0
Chrysanthemums can be ingredients to make refined cuisine.
Yang Yang
Yang Yang
  14:00 UTC+8, 2021-12-14       0
Cooking with chrysanthemums for the holidays
Ti Gong

Chrysanthemum fish porridge

Cooking with chrysanthemums for the holidays
Ti Gong

Chrysanthemum soup

Cooking with chrysanthemums for the holidays
Ti Gong

Fried chrysanthemum

Cooking with chrysanthemums for the holidays
Ti Gong

Chrysanthemum wine

It's the season for people to admire the beauty of chrysanthemums, but few have thought of using the flowers as an ingredient to make refined cuisine.

Chrysanthemum petals can be used to make chrysanthemum fish porridge, chrysanthemum soup, fried chrysanthemum and chrysanthemum wine.

To make chrysanthemum fish porridge, the ingredients are fish slices, chrysanthemum petals, rice and salt. The first step is to wash the rice and brew it into porridge, then add fish slices, chrysanthemum petals and salt.

To make sweet and tasty chrysanthemum soup, you need chrysanthemum petals, maltose and cornflour.

Add some chrysanthemum petals to boiling water. Then add the maltose. When the color of the water turns dull, spread some shredded chrysanthemum petals into it. Finally, thicken the soup with cornflour.

The ingredients to make fried chrysanthemum are whole chrysanthemum flowers, alum, egg whites and salad dressing. Soak the entire chrysanthemum flowers in water and add some alum to eliminate the peculiar smell. Dip the flowers into egg whites and use salad dressing to add flavor. Finally, fry the flowers.

To make chrysanthemum wine, use chrysanthemum petals, glutinous rice and wine yeast. Soak the glutinous rice in water for one night. Drain it and cook the rice. Wait until it drops to normal temperature. Then add wine yeast and some water. Put the mixture into an urn and seal it for two or three days. Spread clean chrysanthemum petals into the urn and re-seal the urn for one night. The next day the chrysanthemum wine can be consumed.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Xingjie
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     