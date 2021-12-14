Feature / District

Helping humans respect Earth's ecological order

Yang Yang
Yang Yang
  14:02 UTC+8, 2021-12-14       0
The third World Soil Day art public education project initiated by artist Song Chen was unveiled at Xinqiao Art Museum in Songjiang District.
Ti Gong

Artist Song Chen speaking

The third World Soil Day art public education project initiated by artist Song Chen was unveiled at Xinqiao Art Museum in Songjiang District on December 5. A highlight of the project is the "Eco Century" soil ecological art exhibition that displays Song's works from the past 10 years.

Exhibited items include installation artworks, sculptures, paintings, records of the art of behavior on Earth and video artworks, as well as unique soil ink paintings and soil calligraphy works. The exhibition is divided into three parts: soil ink paintings, ecological artworks and soil worshiping artworks. Using soil as media of expression, Song discusses the close relationships between soil and individuals, and between individuals and the environment.

"I have been acquainted with the artist Song Chen for five years. She was initially known as an artist who focused on her self-expression. Starting in 2017, Song began to focus on external society, and gradually the idea of soil-themed activities emerged," said Liu Kai, director of Himalayas Art Center's Xizang calligraphy and painting research center.

"We've been through the Industrial Age and the Post-Industrial Age and are embracing a Sci-Tech Age. Through the passing of time, we've been focusing too much on ourselves and caused ecological problems in nature," said Song. "This project aims to help humans become decentralized and respect the universe and its ecological order."

Other activities include a World Soil Day literature exhibition, forums on soil environment and human ecology as well as soil restoration, an Earth-healing psychotherapy activity and a soil ecological art laboratory activity.

Ti Gong

An ecological art work

Ti Gong

The exhibition hall

Venue: Xinqiao Art Museum

Address: Building 193, Lane 255, Sizhuan Rd S., Songjiang District

松江区泗砖南路255弄193号楼

Eco Century exhibition:

Date: Through March 5, 2022

World Soil Day literature exhibition:

Date: Through March 5, 2022

Forums on soil restoration:

Date: 3pm, December 19

Eco Century Art Healing:

Date: 2pm, December 26

Soil ecological art laboratory:

Date: 2pm, January 2, 2022

Songjiang
About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
