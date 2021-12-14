Convenient meal service for teachers in Songjiang

A trial "6pm dinner service" for teachers was recently launched by Songjiang education logistics center to cope with teachers' misery about postponed dinners due to a new education schedule.

As China launched a new policy to ease the burden of excessive homework and off-campus tutoring for students undergoing compulsory education, teachers in Songjiang District are confronted with a new problem – postponed dinners – as they are required to tutor students with their homework after class.

"My after-class tutoring ends at 6pm. Then I go home and prepare my dinner. When I finish it, it is usually around 8pm," said one teacher.

The "6pm dinner service" is a timely solution. So far the service has been trialed at the Experimental School Affiliated to DHU, Songjiang Third Experimental School, Sheshan School and Cangqiao School. Every morning a menu appears in Cangqiao School teachers' WeChat group.

"Teachers finish ordering food by 10:15am each morning, then food preparation for the next day starts. Teachers pay for their food by 2:45pm each day," said Shen Hua, vice principal of Cangqiao School.

"I pack the dishes at school and heat them in a microwave oven at home. It's quite convenient," said a teacher from Cangqiao School.

At Songjiang Third Experimental School, a similar food booking service is also popular among teachers.

"Two meat dishes and tea eggs are available daily for teachers," said Wu Jizhong, director of general affairs at Songjiang Third Experimental School. "The menu is arranged each week. Teachers can order food they like. They book the food online and can fetch the food every day at noon."

"The new service offers convenience, but requires overall arrangements and close supervision," said Song Huanjie, director of the Songjiang education logistics center. "Food catering companies are in charge of preparing food, teachers book food online and schools send the orders to the companies. The process is organized, and the standard and quality of the dishes are reliable."

The service is expected to cover more schools.