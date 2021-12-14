Feature / District

Convenient meal service for teachers in Songjiang

Yang Yang
Yang Yang
  15:08 UTC+8, 2021-12-14       0
A trial "6pm dinner service" for teachers was recently launched by Songjiang education logistics center.
Yang Yang
Yang Yang
  15:08 UTC+8, 2021-12-14       0

A trial "6pm dinner service" for teachers was recently launched by Songjiang education logistics center to cope with teachers' misery about postponed dinners due to a new education schedule.

As China launched a new policy to ease the burden of excessive homework and off-campus tutoring for students undergoing compulsory education, teachers in Songjiang District are confronted with a new problem – postponed dinners – as they are required to tutor students with their homework after class.

"My after-class tutoring ends at 6pm. Then I go home and prepare my dinner. When I finish it, it is usually around 8pm," said one teacher.

The "6pm dinner service" is a timely solution. So far the service has been trialed at the Experimental School Affiliated to DHU, Songjiang Third Experimental School, Sheshan School and Cangqiao School. Every morning a menu appears in Cangqiao School teachers' WeChat group.

"Teachers finish ordering food by 10:15am each morning, then food preparation for the next day starts. Teachers pay for their food by 2:45pm each day," said Shen Hua, vice principal of Cangqiao School.

"I pack the dishes at school and heat them in a microwave oven at home. It's quite convenient," said a teacher from Cangqiao School.

At Songjiang Third Experimental School, a similar food booking service is also popular among teachers.

"Two meat dishes and tea eggs are available daily for teachers," said Wu Jizhong, director of general affairs at Songjiang Third Experimental School. "The menu is arranged each week. Teachers can order food they like. They book the food online and can fetch the food every day at noon."

"The new service offers convenience, but requires overall arrangements and close supervision," said Song Huanjie, director of the Songjiang education logistics center. "Food catering companies are in charge of preparing food, teachers book food online and schools send the orders to the companies. The process is organized, and the standard and quality of the dishes are reliable."

The service is expected to cover more schools.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Xingjie
Songjiang
Wechat
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     