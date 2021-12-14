Police in Songjiang help senior retrieve lost bag

An octogenarian in Songjiang who lost a bag containing operation files for her daughter retrieved it thanks to assistance from local police officers.

Ti Gong

An octogenarian in Songjiang who lost a bag containing operation files for her daughter retrieved it thanks to assistance from local police officers.

A police station on Chengzhong Road in the district received a call from a senior resident on the morning of November 10. The police were informed that a bag containing operation files for the senior's daughter were left on a bus. The daughter was to undergo an operation that afternoon.

The police then arrived at the site immediately. The senior further explained that she was on a No. 191B Bus heading to Sheshan Subway Station. She was to go to downtown Shanghai and accompany her daughter for an operation. Upon getting off the bus, she left the bag on it, which contained her household registration book, identity cards, nucleic test reports, medical records, bus cards and home keys.

Upon losing the bag, she was unable to submit her daughter's operation files and she couldn't enter the hospital.

The police officers asked her what time she got off the bus, and found out the bus number by reviewing public monitoring video. After getting in touch with the bus company, they were informed the bus was scheduled to arrive at the terminal Taiyangdao Station in two hours and the bag was still on the bus.

Regarding the senior's old age, the police spent three hours fetching the bag for her.

Passengers are reminded to watch their personal belongings while riding public transportation. If their belongings are left on a bus, they should contact the bus company or the police.