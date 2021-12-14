Feature / District

Transcom lists on new Beijing Stock Exchange

Yang Yang
Yang Yang
  15:10 UTC+8, 2021-12-14       0
Transcom Instruments, a Songjiang high-tech company, was recently listed on the Beijing Stock Exchange.
Yang Yang
Yang Yang
  15:10 UTC+8, 2021-12-14       0

Transcom Instruments, a Songjiang high-tech company, was recently among the first batch of 81 high-quality medium- and small-sized companies nationwide to be listed on the Beijing Stock Exchange.

The newly established Beijing Stock Exchange started trading on November 15. Three Shanghai companies, through rounds of selection, went public on it.

Transcom Instruments, established in 2005, focuses on self-developing high-end radio frequency communication instruments and providing test solutions. In 2016, as a major contributor of key technologies and applications for the fourth mobile communication system, the company was selected as an outstanding winner of the annual national sci-tech advancement award.

The company was listed in 2015 on China's New Third Board, which offers SMEs a financial channel with lower costs and simpler listing procedures. In July 2020, it was selected as the first batch of high-quality companies on the New Third Board. This year, it participated in two key national sci-tech projects: 5G large antenna channel simulator research and 5G millimeter wave analyzer development.

Its products include wireless communication test machines, universal radio frequency test machines, radio spectrum monitoring systems and Beidou/GPS navigation test systems.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Xingjie
Songjiang
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     