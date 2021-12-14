Transcom lists on new Beijing Stock Exchange

Transcom Instruments, a Songjiang high-tech company, was recently among the first batch of 81 high-quality medium- and small-sized companies nationwide to be listed on the Beijing Stock Exchange.

The newly established Beijing Stock Exchange started trading on November 15. Three Shanghai companies, through rounds of selection, went public on it.

Transcom Instruments, established in 2005, focuses on self-developing high-end radio frequency communication instruments and providing test solutions. In 2016, as a major contributor of key technologies and applications for the fourth mobile communication system, the company was selected as an outstanding winner of the annual national sci-tech advancement award.

The company was listed in 2015 on China's New Third Board, which offers SMEs a financial channel with lower costs and simpler listing procedures. In July 2020, it was selected as the first batch of high-quality companies on the New Third Board. This year, it participated in two key national sci-tech projects: 5G large antenna channel simulator research and 5G millimeter wave analyzer development.

Its products include wireless communication test machines, universal radio frequency test machines, radio spectrum monitoring systems and Beidou/GPS navigation test systems.