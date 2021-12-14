Feature / District

Construction starts on region's first IP-over-satellite industry base

  15:23 UTC+8, 2021-12-14       0
Construction of the first IP-over-satellite industry base in the Yangtze River Delta region kicked off at Lingang Songjiang Science and Technology City in Songjiang District on November 26.

The industry base, nicknamed "a lighthouse factory of satellite manufacturing," will build an IP-over-satellite industry cluster and an innovative application ecology in the suburban district. It marks the G60 High-tech Corridor vision, an urban-rural development axis to connect Songjiang with eight cities in the Yangtze River Delta, and will leapfrog to a "satellite era" from the previous "highway era" and "high-speed railway era."

Focusing on global LEO satellite communication network construction and operation, the industry base will be developed into a comprehensive satellite industry cluster that integrates resource accumulation, equipment display, research and development, and applications.

Construction of the base will be carried out in three phases. During the 14th Five-Year (2021-2025) Plan period, an IP-over-satellite industry cluster spread over 500 mu (33.3 hectares) will be constructed, and an application ecology worth 20 billion yuan (US$3.14 billion) will be formed. The base will also attract top talent and be equipped with advanced facilities.

The First Phase project, now under construction, will cover 120 mu, with a floor area of 200,000 square meters. It will be constructed into a digital satellite manufacturing factory, a satellite orbit testing and control center, and an IP-over-satellite operation center. Of these, the satellite manufacturing factory's capacity will reach 300 satellites per year, with the cost of each satellite reduced by 35 percent. The First Phase project will be put into use in 2023. The industry base is being jointly constructed by the Songjiang District government, Shanghai Alliance Investment and Lingang Group.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Xingjie
Yangtze River
Songjiang
