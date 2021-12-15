Chongming forges ahead, reaffirming the ecology as priority

A world-class ecological island is important to the green and high-quality development of the Yangtze River Delta region.

Situated at the mouth of the Yangtze River that empties into the East China Sea, Chongming has become the world's largest estuarine alluvial island after more than 1,400 years of rising tides and sinking earth.

Chongming is an important strategic space and ecological barrier for the sustainable development of Shanghai.

It has always undertaken an important mission in the process of Shanghai becoming a socialist modern international metropolis, the integrated development of the Yangtze River Delta region, the green and high-quality development of Yangtze River Economic Belt and the evolution of a national ecological civilization.

Chongming has made every effort to promote the integration of ecological civilization construction and economic and social development, open a new realm of world-class ecological island construction, and embark on a new journey of "clear waters and green mountains."

The number of waterfowl species accounting for more than 1 percent of the global population, increased to 14 in 2020 and the number of bird species grew to 298. The per capita public green area expanded to 8.33 square meters in 2020 while the forest coverage soared to 30.05 percent.

Chongming aims to adhere to an ecological priority and green development, learn from advanced experience at home and abroad and strive to create a new miracle of world-class ecological island construction in accordance with the development direction of "full ecology, high quality and internationalization."

Restoring ecological environment

The island covers nearly one-fifth of Shanghai's land area, hosts about one-quarter of its forests, one-third of basic farmlands and two major water sources.



It protects the ecological environment like protecting the eyes, and treats the ecological environment like treating life. Focusing on the protection and restoration of the ecological environment, Chongming has changed from debt repayment to functional improvement, and from basic ecological environment conservation to the preservation and appreciation of ecological assets.

Focusing on key areas, such as water, soil, forest, beach and biodiversity protection, Chongming continues to enhance ecological advantages and actively explores a new path of harmonious coexistence between man and nature, so that seeing the stars, seeing the green water, smelling the fragrance of flowers and hearing the singing of birds become shining symbols of Chongming.

It has fully upgraded its ecological infrastructure, implemented intensive water supply and improved waste disposal capacity in all aspects. Hence, the quality of the ecological environment has jumped in an all-round way.

Chongming strengthens its comprehensive environmental improvement and continues to promote water pollution prevention and control actions, clean air action plans and soil pollution prevention and control actions. It rolls out the three-year action plan for environmental protection, comprehensively establishes ecological environment monitoring networks and steadily improves environmental quality. It effectively improves the appearance of urban and rural areas and gradually increases the value of ecological assets.

It carries out comprehensive reform of ecological protection of the Yangtze River to help maintain the natural security of the Yangtze River basin.

The island plays its part in implementing the 10-year ban on fishing in the Yangtze River and the requirements for banning fishing in key waters of the basin.

Guarding coastline resources

Chongming earnestly manages, guards its precious Yangtze River coastline resources and strengthens biodiversity protection. Its ecological service capacity has been continuously improved.



It has formed a wealth of high-quality natural ecological products to provide ecosystem services such as air purification, carbon sequestration, oxygen release, biodiversity maintenance and heat island mitigation. Its supplies in such fields have exceeded 50 percent of the city's total and it is the region with the largest surplus of ecosystem services in the city.

Chongming is the most precious, irreplaceable and future oriented strategic space in Shanghai. Building a world-class ecological island is of great significance to the ecological security as well as green and high-quality development of the Yangtze River Delta region and the Yangtze River Economic Belt.

Being in a great era and shouldering great dreams, Chongming coincides with a crucial period of important strategic opportunities, the release period of ecological potential and the acceleration period of beautiful butterfly transformation.

The solid development foundation, rare development opportunities and broad development prospects are unprecedented.

Chongming will adhere to ecological priority and green development, accelerate the construction of a new Chongming that is ecologically beautiful and happy, suitable for living, working and traveling, and harmonious coexistence between man and nature.