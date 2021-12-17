Local plaza top-notch for art and green spaces

Wuzhong Road – one of Shanghai's most popular business districts – is renowned for its shopping centers, restaurants and vast areas of green space.

An art exhibition themed on 12 distinct constellations has been held at W Plaza, reflecting the traditional Chinese zodiac culture in the East, whilst also fusing elements of the 12 constellations from the West, lighting up the surrounding business district and offices on Wuzhong Road.



Among the shopping centers is the W Plaza, a multifunctional urban complex featuring food outlets, outdoor squares and even food art sculpture parks.

With over 1,850 trees planted in its 40,000 square meters of greenery, W Plaza serves as a prime spot for leisure and entertainment for nearby officegoers and families in the surrounding neighborhood.

Hidden in the greenery are high-efficiency energy-saving details. The complex has obtained the internationally recognized LEED Green Building Certification.

The ceramic slabs with high light transmission and low heat conduction greatly increase the transmission and efficiency of light inside the building, enabling sustainable light consumption.