Feature / District

Households moving back to homes in Jiuxing

  10:50 UTC+8, 2021-12-21       0
Of the 388 households in Jiuxing Village relocated due to development, 384 households have officially moved back.
Of the 388 households in Jiuxing Village relocated due to development, 384 households have moved back as of October 18, after having waited for three whole years.

Being able to move back home to Jiuxing is of special significance to many villagers.

A former villager of Group 14 in Jiuxing, suranmed Shen, is all smiles.

"Everything has come back to full circle now," he said. "After my house was demolished, I moved to the east of the Outer Ring Road. Now I've moved back from there, it's like I'm coming back home to where I belong!"

Shen's experience is reflective of the changes undergone in Jiuxing Village.

Shen said his family relocated twice. In 1996, due to the construction of the Elevated Outer Ring, he moved from his original home to bungalows built in the village. Later, because of developments and construction in Jiuxing, he had to reluctantly move out with his family again.

In the 1990s, Jiuxing Village established the country's largest village-run market – Jiuxing Market – signposting China's rural reform and the opening of the larger market, accelerating the wealth of many, particularly farmers.

Now, convenient transportation routes and comprehensive supporting facilities surround the once simple, underdeveloped village.

