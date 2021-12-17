Living and working in Minhang's neoBay center

The Longfor Blue Engine Danshui Innovation Park, 2 kilometers long on Jianchuan Road, rises between the noisy city and the blue sky.

The Longfor Blue Engine Danshui Innovation Park, 2 kilometers long along Jianchuan Road, rises between the noisy city and the blue sky. It is like a masterpiece landscape painting.



Not far way, Vi Park, a new office space renovated from old factory buildings, blooms with new brilliance along the century old Humin Road.

Workers can enjoy a cozy walk during noon break along the riverside green space along Hengjing port.

They are the fruits of Minhang's efforts in the past five years to create a science and innovation cluster area in south Shanghai.

The neoBay Global Innovation and Entrepreneurship Zone is taking shape, thanks to the cooperation between Minhang District government, Shanghai science and technology commission and Jiao Tong University.

This piece of land has become a "hardcore" science and technology innovation and entrepreneurship cluster in line with the planning, innovation, people, service and life quality.

Hundreds of meters away is the busy Metro Line 5 Jianchuan Road Station and Longfor Paradise Walk Minhang. However, five years ago, apart from a dilapidated building materials market and several old factories, it was almost desolate.

With the emergence of a number of "new engines" for the development of neoBay, such as the Longfor Blue Engine Danshui Innovation Park, Minhang's innovation drive is gaining speed.

So far, 13 science parks have been put in operation in the cluster area, offering startup incubation, development acceleration, testing and commercialization of the scientific achievements.

Nearly 700 enterprises have moved in the area, with over 70 percent engaged in the science and technology sector. Among them, 26 have been awarded in a citywide startup enterprise contest this year, and more than 50 have attracted investment totaling 4 billion yuan (US$628 million).

Now the construction of a new round of planned neoBay Global Innovation and Entrepreneurship Zone is in full swing.

It extends to Shenjiahu Expressway in the north, Humin Road in the west, Hongmei Road S. in the east and Huangpu River in the south, covering an area of about 17 square kilometers.

In the south of the Zizhu High-Tech Park, a promenade will be built along the 4-kilometer riverside area for people to take a break.