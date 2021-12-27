An intelligent upgrade of Baiyin Road in Jiading New City

Baiyin Road has been upgraded to a smart road, an important part of Jiading New City's efforts to build an intelligent transportation highland.

On the integrated poles on both sides of the road, in addition to the standard electronic monitoring equipment, there are several sets of electric devices.

Su Guimin, deputy chief engineer of Seisys Company's intelligent transportation department, who is responsible for building intelligent transportation networks, says these devices are mainly divided into three categories – cameras, radar and signal transmission which are responsible for data acquisition and reception and information release that provide beyond-the-horizon perception capabilities for drivers.

On Baiyin Road, all kinds of traffic conditions, including traffic flow and vehicle speeds, can be captured by cameras.

Relevant data is calculated by the integrated-intelligent box at the roadside. The system then delivers signals to intelligent connected vehicles to increase perception ranges, adjust driving strategies and maximize the intelligent network of ICVs, roads and the cloud system.

In addition to the data support of ICVs, the research and development department developed an intelligent transportation digital cockpit management system through the intelligent transportation digital twin platform to capitalize on the holographic collection of road information.

Collected information can be displayed on one screen in the form of visual information, enabling the transportation department to better manage traffic, including early warnings of traffic congestion and altering the timing of traffic lights.