Innovative heart valve solution successfully used in operation

Shanghai's first transcatheter heart valve replacement, or TAVR, surgery has been conducted with the most recently approved product made by Shanghai Kindly Medical Instruments Co Ltd which is affiliated to Shanghai Kindly Enterprise Development Group, both based in Jiading.

The TAVR product was used on an 88-year-old man suffering from severe aortic valve insufficiency.

"This valve can autonomously locate the aortic sinus floor, just like the leap in a car from manual gear to automatic gear," said Ge Junbo, surgeon of the operation and a leading cardiologist in China.

The surgery using the TAVR was carried out in a shorter time and dramatically reduced risk.

"This innovative valve product allows patients to be treated without large incision, and they can be discharged three or four days after the operation, with faster recovery," said Wang Cailiang, executive director and vice president of Shanghai Kindly Medical Instrument Co.

Development of the TAVR involved closely coordination between doctors and engineers, a concept promoted by the Center for Cardiovascular Innovations.

Liang Dongke, chairman of Shanghai Kindly Medical Instrument Co, learned about the original TAVR idea from clinician Chen Xiang through the medical equipment innovation service platform set up by CCI.

Another 200 clinical tests will be carried out before a registration application submitting to the Chinese Food and Drug Administration before 2024.

The CCI Animal Experiment Center opened in Jiangqiao Town in October is supported by Shanghai Kindly Medical Instrument Co as well. It covers around 7,400 square meters, or the size of a standard soccer field.

Its first phase includes a breeding area for animals such as pigs, dogs, rabbits and guinea pigs. Its experiment area can carry out interventional and surgical operations, comprehensive imaging and clinical pathology examinations and biocompatibility testing of medical devices.