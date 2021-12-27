Feature / District

Seal-cutting wins culture accolade for students

Fangtai Primary School in Anting Town was recently honored a traditional Chinese culture model school for its seal-cutting education.
Fangtai Primary School in Anting Town was recently honored a traditional Chinese culture model school for its seal-cutting education.

It is one of 55 Shanghai schools bestowed with the award.

The primary school has been promoting seal-cutting among teachers and students since 2005. It schedules at least one seal-cutting class for each grade, and new teachers also have to learn the craft for at least six months.

Each grade's class is tailored according to students' characteristics. Every student and teacher is guided to finish the seal-cutting work on their own.

"I hope students can feel the profound traditional Chinese culture while learning seal-cutting skills," said school principal Yao Zhong.

"Before the students start, I inform them about the history and meaning of the Chinese character they are going to cut, and this is key to designing the layout," said Jiang Shanshan, a seal-cutting teacher.

Students at the school like the special class.

"Learning seal-cutting can not only help us gain knowledge about Chinese characters but also improve our patience," said Lei Jiexin, a fourth grader.

So far, the school has two special classrooms for seal-cutting and one office for seal-cutting teachers. Also, the school sets aside one exhibition room to showcase the works of famous seal-cutting masters and good works from teachers and students.

In 2019, Jiading Alliance of Calligraphy and Seal Cutting was established in the school, incorporating Fangtai Kindergarten and Fangtai Secondary School to promote the traditional Chinese culture.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Xingjie
Special Reports
﻿
Follow Us

