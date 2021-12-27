Feature / District

River chiefs monitor the health of waterways

  11:58 UTC+8, 2021-12-28       0
Jiading has set up 144 work stations to identify and solve water pollution problems at grassroot communities.
More than 140 work stations for river chiefs have been set up. All villages with five or more rivers are required to establish stations as soon as possible to solve water pollution problems at grassroot communities.

"As long as we receive a message from our WeChat work group, we will rush to the scene within one hour, clean it up within two hours, take a photo and reply to the group after completion," river cleaner Lu Fuliang said.

The WeChat work group consists of river management departments, river chief work stations and third-party cleaning service suppliers.

In addition to daily maintenance work, the river chief work station of Lianyi Village has established a joint meeting process involving the administration of water, construction, agriculture and maintenance companies to achieve a delayering management structure.

"The efficiency of the river management and pollution reduction has been greatly improved," said Chen Ximing, head of the river chief workstation at Lianyi Village.

"In the past, when it rained, the river would become stinking. Now it is cleaned every day, so the river is cleaner and the smell has gone.

In the district, more than 1,640 residents are involved in river management.

There is at least one river chief for each river or lake, and a volunteer monitors waters every 2 kilometers.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Xingjie
Follow Us

