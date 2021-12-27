Sci-tech fair attracts over 500 companies

Science and technology deals worth US$38.5 million were transacted online and offline during the three-day event in Jiading District.

The 4th Scientific Technology Fair for the Yangtze River Delta Region, themed "Empowered by Technology, Driven by Digitalization," was held at Shanghai Automobile Exhibition Center in Jiading, attracting more than 500 enterprises to display their products online and offline last month.

Thirty-five cities showed their exhibits online. Offline, there were five exhibition areas, including digital city, technology fair and cutting-edge technology.

During the three-day event, online and offline scientific and technological deals worth 250 million yuan (US$38.5 million) were transacted.

Also, the Yangtze River Delta Region Automotive Semiconductor Innovation Consortium was inaugurated.

Nearly 30 vehicle companies, auto parts enterprises, institutions, innovation platforms and social organizations in the field of automotive chips in the Yangtze River Delta region joined hands to develop a new ecosystem of industrial innovation and development.

Five industry-leading companies and institutions, including National New Energy Vehicle Technology Innovation Center, United Imaging, Bai Zhi, Kaiquan Pump and Kindly Group, launched the initiative to set up a consortium to deal with the problems of short supply of automotive semiconductor chips.

Another part of the fair, Academician and Expert Achievement Exhibition Hall displayed more than 300 solutions from 200 teams and attracted attention.

In May, Donghao Lansheng Group, Auto City Group and Anting Town jointly invested 30 million yuan to establish Shanghai Donghao Lansheng Jiaxin Technology Service Co to undertake popular science display, achievement transformation, academic exchanges and academician services.

"Our mission is to assist academicians and experts to convert scientific research papers and achievements into products," said Wang Hang, general manager of Shanghai Donghao Lansheng Jiaxin Technology Service Co.

The company has selected 66 key projects from 396 scientific achievements, and more than 50 enterprises have shown interest in the projects.