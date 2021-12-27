Feature / District

Sci-tech fair attracts over 500 companies

Qian Tong
Qian Tong
  12:00 UTC+8, 2021-12-28       0
Science and technology deals worth US$38.5 million were transacted online and offline during the three-day event in Jiading District.
Qian Tong
Qian Tong
  12:00 UTC+8, 2021-12-28       0

The 4th Scientific Technology Fair for the Yangtze River Delta Region, themed "Empowered by Technology, Driven by Digitalization," was held at Shanghai Automobile Exhibition Center in Jiading, attracting more than 500 enterprises to display their products online and offline last month.

Thirty-five cities showed their exhibits online. Offline, there were five exhibition areas, including digital city, technology fair and cutting-edge technology.

During the three-day event, online and offline scientific and technological deals worth 250 million yuan (US$38.5 million) were transacted.

Also, the Yangtze River Delta Region Automotive Semiconductor Innovation Consortium was inaugurated.

Nearly 30 vehicle companies, auto parts enterprises, institutions, innovation platforms and social organizations in the field of automotive chips in the Yangtze River Delta region joined hands to develop a new ecosystem of industrial innovation and development.

Five industry-leading companies and institutions, including National New Energy Vehicle Technology Innovation Center, United Imaging, Bai Zhi, Kaiquan Pump and Kindly Group, launched the initiative to set up a consortium to deal with the problems of short supply of automotive semiconductor chips.

Another part of the fair, Academician and Expert Achievement Exhibition Hall displayed more than 300 solutions from 200 teams and attracted attention.

In May, Donghao Lansheng Group, Auto City Group and Anting Town jointly invested 30 million yuan to establish Shanghai Donghao Lansheng Jiaxin Technology Service Co to undertake popular science display, achievement transformation, academic exchanges and academician services.

"Our mission is to assist academicians and experts to convert scientific research papers and achievements into products," said Wang Hang, general manager of Shanghai Donghao Lansheng Jiaxin Technology Service Co.

The company has selected 66 key projects from 396 scientific achievements, and more than 50 enterprises have shown interest in the projects.

Sci-tech fair attracts over 500 companies
Li Huacheng / Ti Gong

A visitor experiences the Gaia 4.0 all-round physical environment sensor platform, which provides simulated driverless testing for automobile companies, in the Piloted Automotive (Shanghai) exhibition hall at the 4th Scientific Technology Fair in Jiading last month.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Xingjie
Yangtze River
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     