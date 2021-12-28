New companies add more nuclear industry capacity to innovation park

China Nuclear Engineering and Construction Co Ltd, a leading nuclear engineering and construction company in China, has moved to Qingpu District.

Affiliated to China National Nuclear Corporation, the company moved inside the China Nuclear Science and Technology Innovation Park in Hongqiao Business District last month, creating a new base in Yangtze River Delta region.

The state-owned company is the biggest in China in the nuclear engineering and construction field. It is also engaged in a large number of national key engineering projects such as petrochemicals, energy, metallurgy, construction and housing materials, city facilities and infrastructure.

Construction of the Shanghai headquarters of China National Nuclear Corporation is proceeding smoothly.

The project will be located in the Shanghai Expo area in the Pudong New Area. Covering 18,790 square meters, it will comprised of two tower buildings and two annex buildings.

As a key project of the deepened strategic cooperation between Shanghai and China National Nuclear Corporation, construction started in 2019, and the roof-sealing of its main structure has been completed.

In March, a strategic cooperation agreement was signed between China National Nuclear Corporation and Shanghai government to further enhance all-round cooperation and promote more key industries and projects, said Yu Jianfeng, chairman of the board of CNNC.

Another construction on the new-energy research and development headquarters of Shanghai Zhongguo Automobile Group started in the district, giving new momentum to new-energy industry development in the Qingpu Industrial Zone.

The launch of the project is in line with the development of industrial zone which focuses both on new-energy industries and new-energy public services.

Shanghai Zhongguo Automobile Group, founded in 1998, is engaged in full life cycle services including automotive services, new-energy infrastructure and new media culture.

Its research and development headquarters covers 20 mu (1.3 hectares) and will serve the Yangtze River Delta Ecology and Greenery Integration Demonstration Zone.

It will integrate energy, intelligence and big data, research and development and support facilities. The aim is to build it into a new-energy automobile science and innovation park, attracting talent and advanced technology applications.