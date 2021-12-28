Feature / District

New companies add more nuclear industry capacity to innovation park

Hu Min
Hu Min
  16:09 UTC+8, 2021-12-28       0
Top nuclear engineering and construction company joins sci-tech cluster in Qingpu's Hongqiao Business District.
Hu Min
Hu Min
  16:09 UTC+8, 2021-12-28       0

China Nuclear Engineering and Construction Co Ltd, a leading nuclear engineering and construction company in China, has moved to Qingpu District.

Affiliated to China National Nuclear Corporation, the company moved inside the China Nuclear Science and Technology Innovation Park in Hongqiao Business District last month, creating a new base in Yangtze River Delta region.

The state-owned company is the biggest in China in the nuclear engineering and construction field. It is also engaged in a large number of national key engineering projects such as petrochemicals, energy, metallurgy, construction and housing materials, city facilities and infrastructure.

Construction of the Shanghai headquarters of China National Nuclear Corporation is proceeding smoothly.

The project will be located in the Shanghai Expo area in the Pudong New Area. Covering 18,790 square meters, it will comprised of two tower buildings and two annex buildings.

As a key project of the deepened strategic cooperation between Shanghai and China National Nuclear Corporation, construction started in 2019, and the roof-sealing of its main structure has been completed.

In March, a strategic cooperation agreement was signed between China National Nuclear Corporation and Shanghai government to further enhance all-round cooperation and promote more key industries and projects, said Yu Jianfeng, chairman of the board of CNNC.

Another construction on the new-energy research and development headquarters of Shanghai Zhongguo Automobile Group started in the district, giving new momentum to new-energy industry development in the Qingpu Industrial Zone.

The launch of the project is in line with the development of industrial zone which focuses both on new-energy industries and new-energy public services.

Shanghai Zhongguo Automobile Group, founded in 1998, is engaged in full life cycle services including automotive services, new-energy infrastructure and new media culture.

Its research and development headquarters covers 20 mu (1.3 hectares) and will serve the Yangtze River Delta Ecology and Greenery Integration Demonstration Zone.

It will integrate energy, intelligence and big data, research and development and support facilities. The aim is to build it into a new-energy automobile science and innovation park, attracting talent and advanced technology applications.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Su Yanxian
Yangtze River
Hongqiao
Pudong
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     