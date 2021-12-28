Entrepreneurs wanted for talent highland

Qingpu District has stepped up efforts to introduce high-level and innovation professionals and create a talent "harbor" for the Yangtze River Delta region.

A variety of activities have been held, such as policy consultation, training, lectures and 24-hour online services, to encourage entrepreneurship, boost employment and create an entrepreneurship and innovation talent highland.

Shanghai Yihu Culture Promotion Co Ltd, located in the Qingpu Entrepreneurship Space, has an innovative team working on animation and video production.

The company has been honored with many short-video awards and has set up four branches in China with 65 people.

It is one epitome of companies in the Qingpu Entrepreneurship Space, the first government-led one-stop entrepreneurship service center.

It has two platforms – public service and training – providing a number of services such as skills acquisition and incubation for those who start their own businesses.

It closely follows the whole entrepreneurship process to accelerate the incubation and development of entrepreneurship teams.

The district's human resources and social security bureau has established many entrepreneurship and incubation bases and platforms serving those who seek to start up their own business.

A volunteer team of experts has also been set up, helping to tackle problems that companies experience in the early phases of entrepreneurship.

The Qingpu District government has earmarked 30 million yuan (US$4.7 million) annually to subsidize companies in the early phases.

The district's human resources and social security bureau has released a number of supportive and encouraging policies to encourage entrepreneurship.

As of the end of November, they had helped 605 people successfully start their own businesses in Qingpu.