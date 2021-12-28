Feature / District

Infrastructure and rural charm are upgraded

Qingpu District has stepped up efforts in improving the living environment of rural areas and building up beautiful countryside.
Qingpu District has stepped up efforts in improving the living environment of rural areas and building up beautiful countryside.

It is also a livelihood project of Shanghai and an important part of its implementation of rural revitalization.

Qingpu has kept improving the appearance of villages and public services in rural areas in recent years, making rural areas the essence of a green and beautiful district.

In Xingang Village of Jinze Town, construction workers are busy beautifying the environment with new landscapes along countryside roads.

While in Aiguo Village, the projects of upgrading and renovating roads are in full swing.

All construction sites in the district are in smooth order and at full steam.

In Jinze Town, renovation of small farm fields, courtyards and roads is conducted, and greenery coverage at local villages has increased.

Sewer and rainwater drainage pipelines are being upgraded to improve the living and ecological environment of villages and their appearance.

The efforts also satisfy the development demand of villages and their agricultural production.

In 89 villages in Qingpu, projects improving their living environment and building up beautiful countryside will be completed within two years, according to the district overall blueprint.

By the end of 2022, big achievements should be made in terms of the district's rural area living environment upgrade and infrastructure allocation.

The ecological environment in rural areas of Qingpu will become better, and all these 89 villages will be turned into district-level "beautiful rural village" by that time.

﻿
Follow Us

