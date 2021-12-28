Strong support of business shows its efficacy

Dosilicon Co Ltd was listed on the STAR Market of the Shanghai Stock Exchange on December 10, bringing the number of listed companies in Qingpu District to 30.

Dosilicon Co Ltd was listed on the STAR Market of the Shanghai Stock Exchange on December 10, bringing the number of listed companies in Qingpu District to 30.

With a goal of creating a "Yangtze River Delta region digital belt," Qingpu District is moving full steam ahead in the development of key digital industries and other supporting industries, and a trillion-yuan-level digital economic belt is being formed in Qingpu.

As a firm that stands out at the Shixi Software Information Park, an important carrier of the "Yangtze River Delta region digital belt," the company's successful listing is an example of the flourishing development of enterprises in Qingpu.

It plays a model role for companies in the district, and it is hoped that the company will use the listing opportunity as a new jumping-off point to reach greater highs in its development as well.

Qingpu District keeps improving its business environment and will continue delivering the best support and comprehensive services to companies in the future, making services for companies more convenient, accurate and accessible.

Founded in 2014, Dosilicon is one of few memory companies that can provide solutions to flash disks including NAND, NOR and DRAM and specially made development services for high-quality customers.