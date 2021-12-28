Elevator installation for aging residents

With an increasingly aging population, a growing number of residents are clamoring for elevators which are absent in many old residential complexes in Shanghai.

With an increasingly aging population, a growing number of residents are clamoring for elevators which are absent in many old residential complexes in Shanghai.

The construction of four new elevators in Yingpu Community began early this month.

Brilliant smiles were seen on local residents' faces, as an elevator is a dream for the residents.

These residential buildings are old, and their infrastructure lags behind. The percentage of elderly residents in the community is high, and they have an urgent need for elevators.

There has been a lot of refined work behind the construction of these elevators, involving surveys and construction plan confirmation.

At the commencement ceremony, joyful music was played, reflecting the residents' smiling faces.

Xue Xiaoying, 65, has been living in the Ying Ying Apartment Building at Yingpu Community for more than 20 years.

Because of her age, she found it difficult to climb stairs as she lives on the sixth floor.

"I am very happy about the elevator and look forward to its early completion and operation," said Xue.

Support for elevator installation was actively echoed by residents of the complex, she added.

The smooth progress of the project is also closely linked with the harmonious relationship between neighbors, said Xue.

The elevator installation project will expand in the Yingpu Community to benefit more residents in the future.