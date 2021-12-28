Road renovation in Qingpu earns high scores

Qingpu District had the best performance in rural road upgrades and renovation among all districts in Shanghai between 2019 and 2020.

Nine streets were rated "G" (above 100 points) in the city, and Qingpu secured five of those designations.

Accelerating rural road construction is of great significance in promoting economic development and improving residents' livelihood.

In recent years, the district has actively conducted road upgrades and renovation projects to make roads safer and more convenient for local transportation. Among the five streets, Xinfengzhi No. 5 Road in Chonggu Town scored the highest.

The motor vehicle lanes have been expanded to 7 meters in width from the previous 3.5 meters.

A facelift has been conducted with new shrubs and trees planted, together with crape myrtle, redbud and Chinese crabapple, forming a colorful green belt beside the roadway.

Rural houses with white walls and black tiles and farm fields present a beautiful scene when visitors venture down this street.

The renovation has given consideration to both easy access and beautiful scenery.

Zhuxi Road in Zhujiajiao Town has been crowned "Zhuxi Ecological Avenue." In an upgrading project last year, its bridges and illuminated areas were redesigned.

A green corridor with luxurious greenery has been formed, and the street landscape is picturesque.

Xinqiao Road in Xianghuaqiao Community and Kezhiyuan Road and Puxiang Road in Zhujiajiao were also rated G-level in the assessment.

These tidy and beautiful rural roads have become part of the landscape in the "green" Qingpu District, fueling its rural revitalization.

Since 2019, the district has been actively pushing forward its rural road upgrades and renovation projects. Seventy-five percent of these projects had been graded "excellent" by the end of last year.

In the future, the district will further accelerate the construction of rural road networks and rural road upgrades to boost regional economic development, improve people's lives in rural communities and fuel the construction of the beautiful countryside.