A simple, traditional dish available in various styles

Caifan, literally meaning rice with vegetables, is popular in Shanghai as well as Jiangsu and Zhejiang provinces. It is many people's taste of home.

Among the rice dishes, Shanghai's caifan is especially renowned. The rice, vegetables and meat mix and intertwine with each other, making the flavor linger in one's mouth.

The crispy texture of the caifan cooked in a clay oven has a rich aftertaste.

In Qingpu, there are many places to enjoy authentic caifan which is made in different cooking styles.

It is a can't-miss for visitors or residents to traverse to Lianyi Loquat Garden to taste the signature local caifan cooked on a clay oven.

With paddy fields stretching along traditional countryside houses, Bohexiang Farm is located near the famous Zhujiajiao ancient town. Bohexiang Farm's caifan is made with fresh farm ingredients, such as farm-grown "green" rice, fresh vegetables and lard oil.

There is another restaurant, named Ledaoxintian in Zhujiajiao, where people can have caifan with the rice put in bamboo tubes with green vegetables, carrots and ham.

Caifan at the Jiangnan No. 1 Teahouse has some Yunnan Province characteristics. The vegetable rice is made in a copper pan with potatoes.

At Jinze Town's The Old Barn, the caifan is made with rice, asparagus and salted pork, which is delicious and soft, and the rice won't taste like bullets even when it gets cold.