Feature / District

A simple, traditional dish available in various styles

Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  16:14 UTC+8, 2021-12-28       0
Caifan, literally meaning rice with vegetables, is popular in Shanghai as well as Jiangsu and Zhejiang provinces. It is many people's taste of home.
Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  16:14 UTC+8, 2021-12-28       0

Caifan, literally meaning rice with vegetables, is popular in Shanghai as well as Jiangsu and Zhejiang provinces. It is many people's taste of home.

Among the rice dishes, Shanghai's caifan is especially renowned. The rice, vegetables and meat mix and intertwine with each other, making the flavor linger in one's mouth.

The crispy texture of the caifan cooked in a clay oven has a rich aftertaste.

In Qingpu, there are many places to enjoy authentic caifan which is made in different cooking styles.

It is a can't-miss for visitors or residents to traverse to Lianyi Loquat Garden to taste the signature local caifan cooked on a clay oven.

With paddy fields stretching along traditional countryside houses, Bohexiang Farm is located near the famous Zhujiajiao ancient town. Bohexiang Farm's caifan is made with fresh farm ingredients, such as farm-grown "green" rice, fresh vegetables and lard oil.

There is another restaurant, named Ledaoxintian in Zhujiajiao, where people can have caifan with the rice put in bamboo tubes with green vegetables, carrots and ham.

Caifan at the Jiangnan No. 1 Teahouse has some Yunnan Province characteristics. The vegetable rice is made in a copper pan with potatoes.

At Jinze Town's The Old Barn, the caifan is made with rice, asparagus and salted pork, which is delicious and soft, and the rice won't taste like bullets even when it gets cold.

A simple, traditional dish available in various styles

Caifan offered by Ledaoxintian Restaurant puts the rice in bamboo tubes with vegetables and ham.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Su Yanxian
Zhujiajiao
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     