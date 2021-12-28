Traditional dyeing and weaving techniques take center stage

Feature / District

Homespun dyeing and weaving is a cotton hand-weaving technique that was popular in Shanghai's suburbs and neighboring Jiangsu and Zhejiang provinces in ancient times.
Qingpu District is showcasing a centuries-old handcraft homespun dyeing and weaving technique.

Homespun dyeing and weaving is a hand-weaving technique that was popular in Shanghai's suburbs and neighboring Jiangsu and Zhejiang provinces in ancient times.

From cotton planting to weaving, the production of homespun cloth involves dozens of processes, such as embossing, fluffing, spinning, dyeing and weaving.

In the past, homespun cloth was used as a dowry for girls. The amount of homespun cloth was not only a representation of wealth but also a symbol of the bride's ingenuity.

Qingpu homespun cloth dyeing and weaving skills can be dated back to the end of the Song Dynasty (960-1279). It is more than just a cloth-making technique.

This skill conveyed traditional cultural knowledge and beliefs in ancient Chinese society, containing great historical and cultural value.

Visitors watch Tao Qiaozhen, a master worker from Dongmao Village, presenting the traditional homespun weaving skill.

As the district put forth great effort, the technique has been included in the Shanghai's intangible cultural heritage list.

After over a year of preparation, two sites of teaching homespun dyeing and weaving skills have begun operation in Liantang Town since September. People can learn the tie-dyeing techniques and the history of the process here.

The locations contain a craft exhibition hall, a cultural and creative product display area and an outdoor working space, including specially designed homespun fabrics, daily necessities and products with various materials from different sources, which fully combine traditional techniques with modern life.

The two sites also conduct research on the history and creation of traditional works.

Qingpu plans to launch a training program to cultivate and develop young talent in the dyeing and weaving industry based in Taibei Village and Dongmao Village, and invites district- and town-level practitioners to teach the art.

Residents aged between 30 and 50 are set to make up most of the students and learners at the two locations.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Su Yanxian
