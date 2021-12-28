Qingpu District upgrades water and sewage technology

The first sludge drying and incineration project in Qingpu District has been completed, turning waste into treasure.

The project, listed as a key environmental protection project in Shanghai's 13th Five-Year Plan (2016-2020), took nearly 19 months to complete.

During the drying process, sludge is sent into incinerators for burning after its water content drops to 55 percent. The flue gas will be discharged after it is up to standard through purification treatment techniques.

Ash emitted from exhaust-heat boilers and electrostatic precipitators will be treated like common waste, while fly ash collected by dust precipitators will undergo a stabilization process and be turned into construction material.

Except for the advanced treatment techniques, the layout of the project is scientific.

The sludge conveying system and drying machines are strategically placed, taking advantage of the 24-meter vertical space in the incineration room.

Half-dried sludge will fall onto the sludge buffer bins due to gravity and then be delivered into incinerators, traveling a shorter distance.

The scientific design saves operation costs and controls odor during the treatment process.

Located on Tianchen Road, the project covers 34,800 square meters. With a designed daily capacity of 600 tons, it mainly processes dewatered sludge from sewage treatment plants across Qingpu.

The construction involves two phases, and its current capacity has reached 300 tons a day, which can fully satisfy the sludge treatment needs of the entire district.