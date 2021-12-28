Feature / District

'Forest chiefs' assigned to watch over wooded areas

Hu Min
Hu Min
  16:16 UTC+8, 2021-12-28       0
In recent years, Qingpu has ardently advanced its green and ecological construction projects.
Hu Min
Hu Min
  16:16 UTC+8, 2021-12-28       0

Gazing at beautiful greenery when opening the window or embracing the lush landscapes when stepping out the door is the ceaseless pursuit of people in Xiayang Community.

In recent years, the community has ardently advanced its green and ecological construction projects and has undertaken a number of forestry projects to improve quality and increase coverage of wooded areas.

Behind the project is a professional forest land maintenance team that protects the wooded areas in the face of rain, snow, wind and scorching weather.

They trench, remove weeds, spray pesticide and prune the branches.

A "forest chief" system is being put in place in Xiayang. Each piece of wooded land in the community has its own guardian.

Under the system, a "forest chief" responsibility system has been established, comprised of community and village-level officials.

Patrols and maintenance work are conducted.

Information about the area will be made public for monitoring, and evaluations will be conducted by forest chiefs with a system established to improve the supervision and management of the forest chiefs.

A forest and greenery resource protection and management patrol and inspection system has been created, while public awareness of the protection of woodland resources will be increased.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Su Yanxian
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     