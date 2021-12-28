'Forest chiefs' assigned to watch over wooded areas

In recent years, Qingpu has ardently advanced its green and ecological construction projects.

Gazing at beautiful greenery when opening the window or embracing the lush landscapes when stepping out the door is the ceaseless pursuit of people in Xiayang Community.

In recent years, the community has ardently advanced its green and ecological construction projects and has undertaken a number of forestry projects to improve quality and increase coverage of wooded areas.

Behind the project is a professional forest land maintenance team that protects the wooded areas in the face of rain, snow, wind and scorching weather.

They trench, remove weeds, spray pesticide and prune the branches.

A "forest chief" system is being put in place in Xiayang. Each piece of wooded land in the community has its own guardian.

Under the system, a "forest chief" responsibility system has been established, comprised of community and village-level officials.

Patrols and maintenance work are conducted.

Information about the area will be made public for monitoring, and evaluations will be conducted by forest chiefs with a system established to improve the supervision and management of the forest chiefs.

A forest and greenery resource protection and management patrol and inspection system has been created, while public awareness of the protection of woodland resources will be increased.