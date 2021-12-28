Feature / District

Daycare service expands for young kids in Qingpu

Hu Min
Hu Min
  16:17 UTC+8, 2021-12-28       0
The Siyuan Kindergarten is the first public kindergarten in the district providing daycare service for children under 3 years old.
Hu Min
Hu Min
  16:17 UTC+8, 2021-12-28       0

The Siyuan Kindergarten is the first public kindergarten in the district providing daycare service for children under 3 years old.

It has opened three classes, accommodating 60 kids. There are two teachers and one nursery staffer for each class.

Different activity areas are set up for children with toys available, enabling them to interact with classmates and enjoy fun and games.

At outdoor activity areas, children are able to get close to nature, combining discovery, exploration and learning, which is important for children's development.

Around 9am, children at Qingmeng Daycare Center were playing games with their teacher.

The facility organizes children below 3 to engage in music and play games suited toward this age group. It has also set up indoor sports areas, multi-functional classrooms, and HABA course which is designed for children aged under 8, creating a sound environment for perception of kids.

It features a home-like atmosphere.

Daycare service expands for young kids in Qingpu
Xu Zhe / Ti Gong

Kids have fun at Siyuan Kindergarten.

The center has been strictly implementing COVID-19 prevention measures. Children need to have their temperature checked and undergo oral examination before they are allowed inside.

"We are expanding the scale of classes at daycare service venues and increasing the spots to satisfy the demand," said Ma Xiufeng, director of the Qingpu District Daycare Service Guidance Center for Children.

Training for teachers and other staff involved is conducted regularly to increase service quality.

In addition, six or more offline guidance courses on science-based child-rearing are provided for families with children below 3 who are interested.

"In the next phase, resources will be further explored and expanded to provide quality nurturing services for more families in Qingpu," said Ma.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Su Yanxian
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     