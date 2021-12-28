Daycare service expands for young kids in Qingpu

The Siyuan Kindergarten is the first public kindergarten in the district providing daycare service for children under 3 years old.

The Siyuan Kindergarten is the first public kindergarten in the district providing daycare service for children under 3 years old.

It has opened three classes, accommodating 60 kids. There are two teachers and one nursery staffer for each class.

Different activity areas are set up for children with toys available, enabling them to interact with classmates and enjoy fun and games.

At outdoor activity areas, children are able to get close to nature, combining discovery, exploration and learning, which is important for children's development.

Around 9am, children at Qingmeng Daycare Center were playing games with their teacher.

The facility organizes children below 3 to engage in music and play games suited toward this age group. It has also set up indoor sports areas, multi-functional classrooms, and HABA course which is designed for children aged under 8, creating a sound environment for perception of kids.

It features a home-like atmosphere.

Xu Zhe / Ti Gong

The center has been strictly implementing COVID-19 prevention measures. Children need to have their temperature checked and undergo oral examination before they are allowed inside.

"We are expanding the scale of classes at daycare service venues and increasing the spots to satisfy the demand," said Ma Xiufeng, director of the Qingpu District Daycare Service Guidance Center for Children.

Training for teachers and other staff involved is conducted regularly to increase service quality.

In addition, six or more offline guidance courses on science-based child-rearing are provided for families with children below 3 who are interested.

"In the next phase, resources will be further explored and expanded to provide quality nurturing services for more families in Qingpu," said Ma.