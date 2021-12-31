Best wishes from Jing'an for a Happy New Year
2021-12-31
Jing'an sits at the heart of Shanghai. It includes the essence of the history and culture of the city, home to century-old buildings, big-name attractions, glitzy retail malls and charming art galleries. Annual music and art events give the district a distinctive ambience.
