Jing'an: a special location to enjoy change of seasons

Winter is here, but there is still so much to enjoy. Follow Shanghai Daily to explore the beauty of Jing'an this December.

Having a stroll along Suzhou Creek after dinner is a great choice.

Last week, Jing'an turned on all the landscape lights along Suzhou Creek, marking the completion of the waterfront illumination project.

Colorful light displays illuminated the 4.7-kilometer northern bank from Yuanjing Road to the Henan Road M. Bridge and the 1.6-kilometer southern bank from Anyuan Road to Chengdu Road N.

With lights blinking and music playing, the waterfront was turned into an outdoor theater with spectacular light displays augmented by the moonlight. Checkered with light and shade, it allowed people to become immersed in the wonderland of light.

In Butterfly Bay Park, the lights created a fairytale of flying butterflies, jumping squirrels and falling leaves. At the park gate, the water light shows depicted lotus flowers bursting into a carnival of purple and whales swimming in mid-air. It felt like the stars were twinkling on the ground.

Additionally, beneath the South-North Elevated Road, a dragon was flying, and Vincent van Gogh's "Starry Night" had come to life. The Changping Road Bridge, lit up with pink, blue and yellow lights, was wreathed in smoke.

The lights will be turned on from 6pm to 10pm. Between May 1 and October 1, the time will be adjusted from 7pm to 11pm.

Feeling a little bit cold in the evening? Then it's better to have a walk to enjoy the district's natural landscapes in the daytime. Downtown Shanghai is exceptionally beautiful in late autumn. Why not take advantage of the season's last chance to crunch a yellow carpet of foliage beneath your feet?

This year, the seasonal spectacle is presented in 41 streets citywide, including two in Jing'an.

Fallen leaves were allowed to remain on Julu Road and Yuncheng Road this month. The streets were carefully selected based on their rich historical elements and architectural features. Fallen leaves added radiance and beauty to roadside boutiques, cafes and historical buildings, together creating charming romantic autumn scenes.

Or go to Daning Park to enjoy the col orful leaves of metasequoia trees, and visit Jing'an Sculpture Park to enjoy the golden leaves of ginkgo trees.

Atop five buildings on Linfen Road, a 4,200-square-meter garden is taking shape, looking like a green cloud in the mid-air.

Residents said the site was previously piled with waste, and in summer, insects were flying around, creating an unpleasant, strong smell. Now, they can breathe fresh air and enjoy a garden at their doorstep.

According to the district's greenery authority, it also helps the structures adjust to temperatures, alleviating the heat island effect and purifying the air.

As Zhongxing Park has reopened to the public, the park's basketball court has also reopened. The site is just 100 meters away from the Zhongxing Road Station of Metro Line 8. It requires users to scan a QR code to register their information, use the site and pay a fee.

The park covers about 35,000 square meters, east to Zhiyuan Road, south to Zhongxing Road, west to Xizang Road N., and north to Zhonghuaxin Road. The boulevards are lined with leafy trees. Lawns, shrubs and themed flow erbeds are mixed in with cherry trees, red maple trees and others, making up the park's beautiful landscape.



