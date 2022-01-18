Feature / District

Billions for local projects in Songjiang in 2022

Songjiang New City will launch 143 key city- and district-level projects in 2022 with total investment of 198.928 billion yuan (US$31.19 billion).
On January 6, a ground-breaking and contract-signing ceremony for 14 key projects took place at Shanghai High-Tech Film and Television City in Songjiang District. The projects, in the fields of sci-tech innovation, biomedicine, ecological construction and others, attracted more than 5 billion yuan in investment.

Among the 14 projects is a High-Tech Film and Television City riverfront project; Meiji Seika's new ice cream manufacturing factory; Aiju School's Songjiang branch; ANPEL Laboratory's new research headquarters; the Semi Tech project; a biomedicine industrial park; ABB-Shenzhou project; and Lcore Power Semiconductor Chips research and manufacturing base.

The High-tech Film and Television City riverfront project, in particular, will function as a greenbelt, slow traffic path and public art space. When completed, the riverfront will be a unique ecological belt in Songjiang that connects the High-tech Film and Television City, Songjiang traffic hub, Huangpu River and Songnan Country Park.

"The riverfront project will become part of Songjiang's low carbon emission vision while greatly raising Songjiang residents' quality of life," said Gan Fuqiang, head of the Songjiang District Planning and Natural Resources Bureau.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Xingjie
